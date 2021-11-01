“A successful evening” for the Marseillais, who climb onto the Ligue 1 podium

OM had not opened the scoring in the league since September 19 against Rennes (2-0). A goal from the Turkish Cengiz Ünder (25th) was enough to allow the Marseillais to win Sunday night in Clermont (0-1), in the pouring rain. At the end of this 12th day of Ligue 1, Jorge Sampaoli’s men overtake Lens (4th) to climb to 3rd place, one point away from Nice (2nd), runner-up to the Parisians.

“The evening was successful for us with these three points, said central defender William Saliba. There are games in which we are a little less well. You don’t always have to play a good game to play a good game. Sometimes it’s like that. “

Without shining therefore, and with a reworked team (Payet and Milik, substitutes, came into play in the second half), the Phocéens provided the essential, in the wake of a dominant Guendouzi in the middle. However, they were scared twice: on a shot from Allevinah, which forced Pau Lopez to his only stoppage of the match (67th), then on a hand from Balerdi in added time which, after resorting to video, did not ultimately lead to a penalty for the Clermontois, still 15th in L1.

And now Europe

Marseille won again after three draws in all competitions. OM would be well inspired to go on Thursday in the Europa League at the Vélodrome against Lazio Rome to grab 2nd place in group E, before receiving Metz on Sunday in the league.