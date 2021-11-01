More

    a terrible solution is envisaged for Sergio Ramos!

    PSG find themselves in a very uncomfortable solution with Sergio Ramos. Despite Leonardo’s attempt to reassure on the sidelines of the match against Lille, the case of the Spanish defender continues to be talked about. It was necessary that by arriving free of any contract in July, it was difficult to imagine that more than four months later, the former legend of Real Madrid had not played a single minute in an official match, weighed down by his physical problems. .

    A contract termination envisaged!

    According to the Parisian, the optimism that is publicly in the Sergio Ramos case would also settle quite clearly with great concern internally. “The confidence that some placed in the return of the Spaniard at the time of his signing, or even following his calf injury, is no longer unshakeable today,” explains the daily.

    To the point even that a terrible solution to the Sergio Ramos problem is no longer taboo. “So much so that the option of termination, although it is not on the agenda, is no longer science fiction, Paris having integrated the fact that he could have made a mistake in his choice, ”writes the daily.


    to summarize

    While Sergio Ramos has still not played a single minute with PSG, a resounding fiasco is looming. With a quick end? Indeed, the Parisian ensures that the hypothesis of an early termination is indeed considered.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

