More

    a week after the military coup, anti-coup protesters maintain barricades

    NewsWorld


    Since Monday, a dozen protesters have been killed by security forces and nearly 300 people have been injured, according to a Sudanese union of pro-democracy doctors.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    Their mobilization continues. The Sudanese hostile to the coup of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane maintained the barricades in Khartoum, Sunday, October 31, determined to stand up to the army. Residents of the capital Khartoum were erecting new barricades again on Sunday morning using stones, bricks and tires, while soldiers and paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces patrolled the streets. This powerful paramilitary force is accused of having participated in the repression of the “revolution” of 2019, which left more than 250 dead.

    Security forces have established several checkpoints and searched passers-by and cars in the capital, where most shops remain closed, a sign that the “general strike” declared Monday by the unions is being followed by large sections of society.


    According to a union of pro-democracy doctors, a dozen protesters have been killed by security forces and nearly 300 people have been injured since the military coup on Monday.

    On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against General Burhane’s decision on Monday to dissolve all the country’s institutions. At least three protesters died and around 100 were injured, according to the doctors’ union.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMuriel Robin unable to live without antidepressants: “It will be my whole life”
    Next articleLigue 1 – 68m, champagne refilled and Lopes at the top: The tops and flops of the 12th day

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC