a week after the military coup, anti-coup protesters maintain barricades

Since Monday, a dozen protesters have been killed by security forces and nearly 300 people have been injured, according to a Sudanese union of pro-democracy doctors.

Their mobilization continues. The Sudanese hostile to the coup of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane maintained the barricades in Khartoum, Sunday, October 31, determined to stand up to the army. Residents of the capital Khartoum were erecting new barricades again on Sunday morning using stones, bricks and tires, while soldiers and paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces patrolled the streets. This powerful paramilitary force is accused of having participated in the repression of the “revolution” of 2019, which left more than 250 dead.

Security forces have established several checkpoints and searched passers-by and cars in the capital, where most shops remain closed, a sign that the "general strike" declared Monday by the unions is being followed by large sections of society.





On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against General Burhane’s decision on Monday to dissolve all the country’s institutions. At least three protesters died and around 100 were injured, according to the doctors’ union.