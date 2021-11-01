a young person found dead during a student “baptism”

A student, born in 2002, was found dead in the night from Saturday to Sunday, during a student “baptism”, an integration weekend, in a farm located in the small village of Sart-Custinne, in the province of Namur, in Belgium indicates La Libre and Le Soir.

About 300 young people gathered on this well-known site to host student parties for this “baptism” organized by several high schools in the province of Namur.

There was no alcohol during this baptism. On the other hand, after these ordeals, it flowed afloat



“There was a first part of the evening during which the students participated in a series of successive tests such as swallowing animal food, lying in a bath of blood, etc. A sort of initiatory journey before passing in front of a member of the committee. There was no alcohol during this baptism. On the other hand, after these ordeals, it flowed freely “, indicated the public prosecutor of Namur according to the newspaper L’Avenir.

An autopsy Tuesday

According to the first elements of the investigation, the young man was seen throughout the evening without there being anything in particular to report.

An autopsy should be performed Tuesday at the end of the day.

The public prosecutor did not wish to comment further on the cause of death.