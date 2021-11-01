Albert and Charlene of Monaco, horror of separation. Now we’re talking about divorce

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Charlene, may reassure him about the unity of his couple, this does not prevent rumors from circulating about them. A divorce is even mentioned. Negotiations?

Sieben-tage, taken up by the German version of “In Touch” wonders if a divorce is already in progress.

“We always talk a lot. Is the divorce already negotiated in truth? So Charlene could undoubtedly hope for a nice sum, ”indicates the people magazine.

If this sad rumor were to be confirmed, would the former swimmer remain in her country of origin until an agreement was reached with the sovereign prince of the Rock ”.

The German magazine asks a lot of questions, but offers no answers.





For the magazine Bunte however, there is no question that Charlene of Monaco remains distant from her children, Gabriella and Jacques, called to a great destiny the Rock.

But if divorce is ruled out, possible separation of Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco “coupled with frequent trips for the children”.

The example of Caroline of Monaco separated for years with Prince Ernst August would be followed.

Albert of Monaco reassured about his couple to People.

“I can’t wait for her to come back because she is part of my life, of our life, of life in Monaco,” he said. And he stressed how much he can’t wait for Charlene of Monaco to support him again on a daily basis with their twins.

