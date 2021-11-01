Albert of Monaco has fun with Jacques and Gabriella: festive and scary atmosphere without Charlene

This video of Prince Albert with his two youngest children comes as the husband of Princess Charlene has let it be known that she will be back for the Monegasque National Day, a long-awaited big event, celebrated every November 19. “We will be able to consider his return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the National Day, said Princess Caroline’s brother in an interview with Point of view. It is not possible for me to tell you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes. “

Charlene from Monaco has been stuck in South Africa since last March. The 43-year-old former swimmer suffered from a serious ENT infection which forced her to undergo several operations and to be separated from her two children. “I can’t wait to come home to see the kids, she said in an interview posted on her Instagram page. I think it’s terrible and if there are moms around here who have been separated from their kids for months, they feel the same as me.“





Regarding Jacques and Gabriella, it was revealed a few days ago that they would no longer go to school but would follow home lessons. The images of their return to CP, at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré school, located on the border between the Rocher and Beausoleil, had caused a stir last September. If it is not known since when Jacques and Gabriella would have left their establishment, they would take their lessons with other children, handpicked.

For the time being, Jacques and Gabriella are on school holidays and after their visit to Europar-Park, they will go to Scotland with their dad to participate in the COP26.