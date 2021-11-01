Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria hunted down, they speak on camera for the first time since the Rust drama

The emotion is still very strong, this Sunday, October 31, ten days after the death of Halyna Hutchins. This director of photography, stationed on the set of the western Rust, succumbed to an accidental fatal shot by Alec Baldwin, during a rehearsal with a weapon that was not supposed to contain live ammunition. Tracked down by paparazzi, the 63-year-old actor spoke publicly and in person for the very first time on camera about this tragic affair, as can be seen in the video uploaded by TMZ. On the side of the road, forced to get out of the car after being closely followed by journalists, the American comedian and his wife Hilaria spoke, recalling on several occasions that justice forbade them to speak about the ongoing investigation.





Claiming that such an attitude from the cameramen made his children cry in the car, Alec Baldwin recalled how much this drama had affected him. “She was my friend,” repeated the late Saturday Night Live star actor, known for his parody imitations of Donald Trump. “We had a well-oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened.” A priori, the production of this film, shot in New Mexico, will not resume. After the accident, Alec Baldwin met Halyna Hutchins’ husband and their 9-year-old son, both “mortified”. The American actor had good relations with the operator (…)

