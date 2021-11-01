Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween with his 6 children after his fatal shooting: his wife Hilaria justifies herself

Following the publication of these pictures and these touching words, Alec Baldwin has also received a lot of support from actors trying to bring him comfort after this terrible tragedy. “Lord! I can’t even imagine the chaos! But you are doing a good job. You give them a wonderful childhood“wrote actor Leslie Jordan,”I love your strength !!!said journalist Joelle Garguilo, “Stay strong…commented actor and professional chef David Burtka, “I send you big hugs. Your children are so lucky to have you“, added Mary Orton Scudellari, a renowned American entrepreneur in fashion.





As a reminder, Alec accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins with a vintage pistol he thought was unloaded on the set of the movie Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A day after the accident, his wife Hilaria was seen leaving their family home in Greenwich Village. “I didn’t know where I was going, I just drove“she said. I just rolled and rolled and rolled with my kids“.

After the drama, Hilaria Baldwin moved to Manchester, Vermont to escape media attention. Her husband Alec Baldwin eventually joined her. The day after the tragedy, the actor indicated that he was cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and that he offered his deepest condolences to Halyna’s family, who were a true friend to him.