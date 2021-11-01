Alec Baldwin’s Fatal Shot: Francis Lalanne’s Mad Theory of Halyna Hutchins’ Death

In a publication relayed on his Twitter account this Friday, October 29, Francis Lalanne shared a theory around the fatal shooting of which the actor Alec Baldwin was the author, which made a victim.

Back on Twitter, singer Francis Lalanne flies the web with a surprising theory to say the least: according to a user by the name of Frank Hoogerbeets, his death would not be accidental. The anonymous announced that, on October 18, 2021, five days before dying, the young woman would have confided having “information that would lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton” on Twitter.

A message that the singer did not hesitate to relay.

Where does this theory come from?

As we know, the artist is used to conspiracy theories. The singer has expressed his opinion on the health crisis and the coronavirus pandemic a lot.





But his theory around the death of Halyna Hutchins does not hold water. Indeed, the identifier @HalynaHutchins is associated with an account created in April 2021 including a photo of the deceased as well as a link to what appears to be her professional website. Her alleged post about Hillary Clinton is accompanied by a blue verification check mark, seen on celebrity Twitter accounts, as clarified Close.

However, as of October 27, 2021, the young woman’s Twitter page does not bear the verification mark. In addition, the photo associated with her page is not the same appearing on her alleged Tweet of October 18, 2021. Not to mention that an archived version of Halyna Hutchins’ Twitter account dated October 22, 2021 (i.e. after her death) shows that she never tweeted.

And Francis Lalanne didn’t stop there: he also posted an embarrassing video by Alec Bladwin in which comedian Adam Carolla mocks his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.