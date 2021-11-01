Algeria condemns gas pipeline passing through Morocco

New cold snap on the Algerian-Moroccan relationship. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday ordered not to renew the contract for a gas pipeline supplying Spain because it goes through Morocco. The Algerian president, who recently severed diplomatic relations with the neighboring kingdom, took this decision “in view of the hostile practices of Morocco, which undermine national unity”, according to a statement.

Algeria, Spain’s leading natural gas supplier, had made no secret in recent weeks of its intention not to extend the contract for the use of the Gaz Maghreb Europe (GME) pipeline. On Wednesday, the Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition in charge of Energy Teresa Ribera and the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab announced that the deliveries of Algerian gas to Spain would now be ensured exclusively via the gas pipeline under – Marine Medgaz.

Since 1996, Algeria has shipped to Spain and Portugal around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year via Morocco. In return for the transit of the gas pipeline, Rabat received annually nearly one billion m3 of natural gas, which represents 97% of its needs. Algerian gas also supplied two Moroccan thermoelectric power stations.



An “insignificant” impact?

The consequences for local consumption should nevertheless be “marginal insofar as Morocco has an electricity production capacity which largely covers its needs”, tempered an expert in the energy sector who requested anonymity. In a statement released on Sunday evening, the Moroccan Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) confirmed that the Algerian decision “will immediately have only an insignificant impact on the performance of the national electricity system. “.

“Given the nature of Morocco’s neighborhood and in anticipation of this decision, the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of the country’s electricity supply,” the statement continued, without further clarification. “Other options are being studied for sustainable alternatives, in the medium and long terms,” assures ONEE. The Cherifian kingdom could in particular turn to Spain, according to Moroccan media.