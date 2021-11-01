Alice Detollenaere, Camille Lacourt’s companion, will undergo a preventive breast ablation

Rania Hoballah –
It continues to alert on prevention against breast cancer. Alice Detollenaere revealed on her Instagram account that she was going to have to undergo preventive breast removal. Affected by cancer that she conquered in February 2020, the campaign of Camille Lacourt who has already undergone a mastectomy in January 2020 must face a new ordeal.
“My life is like my breast; it has waves and it has hollows. 2 years ago, I found out that I had breast cancer. A year ago, I got pregnant. year I learned that I was carrying an altered gene, hence my decision, in agreement with the medical profession, of a preventive ablation of the right breast “, said the young woman of 32 years who published photos where she reveals part of the scar due to her mastectomy.
Just like Fanny Leeb who dared to talk about her very aggressive breast cancer or AngelinaJolie who revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy, Alice Detollenaere hopes that her experience can help other women. Very courageous, the mother of little Marius recalled the importance of self-examination and the liberation of speech to overcome the disease.
“It may be the end of Pink October, but we must continue prevention, all year round. A cancer that is quickly taken care of is a cancer that is quickly cured. Thank you for having accompanied me in this strong moment. of the year and count on me to get you drunk with the autopalpation “, she concluded with humor.
