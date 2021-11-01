“All the indicators are on the rise” underlines Professor Eric Caumes

9:39 am: G20 plans to return $ 100 billion in IMF funds to vulnerable countries G20 countries pledge to return vulnerable countries $ 100 billion of the global amount of $ 650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to face the crisis caused by the pandemic , according to the statement released after their summit in Rome. The G20 countries, which had so far never agreed on an amount to be returned to developing countries, are thus following in the footsteps of the G7 leaders, who had already set as a target the sum of 100 billion dollars to redistribute in particular to the African continent.

8:37 am: “All the indicators are on the rise again but it is a bit early to say that we are facing a new epidemic phase” “All the indicators are on the rise but it is a bit early to say that we are facing a new epidemic phase. We must wait the next two weeks to see how the situation will evolve,” said Monday morning on CNews , Professor Eric Caumes, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at La Pitié Salpêtrière hospital. “We are closing the windows at the moment, the virus remains inside. We must remember the importance of barrier gestures and airing the premises” to avoid a too important epidemic resumption, he insisted. He also indicated that “it is absolutely abnormal, and in addition with the onset of winter, that 17% of over 65s have not yet received a third dose of vaccine because the protection conferred by the vaccine decreases over time “. On the vaccination of children, Professor Caumes thinks that “it is a bit early”. “We lack a bit of hindsight,” he said and recalled that the priority is to vaccinate the fringe of the eligible population which is not.

8:05 am: Thailand welcomes its first tourists without quarantine The first vaccinated tourists landed on Monday morning in Bangkok and the island of Phuket, a hope of rebirth for the bloodless Thai tourism industry after a year and a half of lockdown. The pandemic has hit hard the economy of the kingdom, which depends heavily on tourism and recorded its worst results last year since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, with a drop of more than 80% in the arrivals of international visitors. . As of Monday, the government allows vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries to stay in Thailand without quarantining.

7:58 am: Sputnik V vaccine ineffective against Russian mistrust Tamara will “never” be injected with Sputnik V, a “so-called vaccine”. Vyacheslav has “no confidence” in the Russian authorities and prefers “to wait”. Alexandre has already planned everything and bought a health pass. Out of fear, mistrust or wait-and-see policy, tens of millions of Russians refuse to be vaccinated with Sputnik V developed by their country, defeating the Kremlin’s immunization campaign in the midst of the deadly outbreak of Covid-19. Barely a third of the 146 million Russians are fully vaccinated, facilitating the spread of the Delta variant in a country where the number of daily deaths, over 1,000, regularly breaks records.

7:34 am: Australia reopens its borders closed for nearly 600 days Australia reopened its borders on Monday, nearly 600 days after their closure, an event that gave rise to moving reunion scenes at Sydney Airport. On March 20, 2020, the huge island continent implemented one of the strictest border closures in the world to protect itself from the pandemic. Tens of thousands of Australians living abroad were unable to return to their homeland for 19 months. Thefts were rare and nationals allowed to return had to undergo an expensive 14-day quarantine at the hotel. The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have decided to drop these measures and fully vaccinated Australians can now travel without quarantine.

7:05 am: White House spokesperson positive for Covid-19

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after deciding not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family had contracted the virus. The spokesperson said she had only mild symptoms thanks to the vaccine and said she was working from home, adding that she would quarantine herself for ten days before undergoing a new test and possibly returning to the hospital. White House.

7:03 am: Disneyland closed in Shanghai after a case of Covid Disneyland was closed on Monday in Shanghai (China) after the detection of a single case of Covid in a person who visited the leisure park, as Chinese authorities seek to stem a limited epidemic outbreak. The reopening date has not been specified. As of Sunday, the park proceeded to the screening of its staff and visitors. Nearly 34,000 people had been tested as of Monday morning, Shanghai city hall announced.

6:52 am: In Paris, the end of ephemeral post-containment terraces In Paris, it is the end of the ephemeral terraces of bars, brasserie and restaurants born after the first confinement: the establishments must have dismantled their ephemeral terraces this Monday, under penalty of a fine. If this is not sufficiently dissuasive, the City services can proceed with the dismantling, which will then be billed to them. The terraces will be able to make their return from next April 1 … but they will become chargeable.

51.23 million French people have received at least one dose of vaccine Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51.23 million French people have received at least one injection (i.e. 76% of the total population) and 50.04 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (74.2%).

6:49 am: US delays Moderna authorization for teens Moderna said the US regulator, the FDA, had postponed consideration of its application for authorization of its vaccine for 12-17 year olds. The FDA wants to give itself time to study the international studies which report cases – extremely rare – of inflammations of the myocardium in young men after the second dose. The decision should not be made by the end of the year, adds the company, which has therefore decided to postpone its application for authorization for 5-11 years, granted Friday to rival company Pfizer. 6:47 am: The number of new cases still rising sharply The epidemic continues to progress in France in this fall: this Sunday, 6,329 cases of contamination were recorded this Sunday, or 26% more than a week ago. At the hospital, 6572 patients are currently treated (+48) including 1046 in critical care services (+7).

