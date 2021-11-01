Amazon music is finally available with any Unlimited subscription, with spatial audio as a bonus

If you are a fan of audio streaming you have probably not missed the Amazon Music Unlimited offer and its gigantic catalog. The service is also becoming more interesting today thanks to the contribution of HD at no additional cost to 9.99 euros per month and with 3 months free.

It had been a long time since we had heard of Amazon’s music service. But the giant is making a comeback this time around with a new sizeable offer since the HD music catalog is now integrated into the Amazon Music Unlimited offer, offering more than 75 million titles in lossless quality for 9.99 euros per month and at no additional cost. All this also includes the specific contributions of the platform such as 3D sound and Dolby Atmos support.

The features of Amazon Music Unlimited

A catalog of over 75 million titles

Thousands of titles in spatial audio version

Now in CD quality

Alexa compatible

Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in HD at no additional cost at 9.99 euros per month. You also have 3 months free and it is without obligation.

This offer is valid until January 10, 2022 only for new customers.

A gigantic repertoire now accessible in HD for all

Amazon Music Unlimited’s catalog is clearly one of the largest on the market. Today, you can enjoy more than 75 million titles, which is to say that there is plenty to do. Like most music streaming services, it offers an offline mode allowing you to listen to your favorite music without the need for a connection or even the total absence of advertising.





The big news concerns the merger of Unlimited and Music HD subscriptions. You therefore have access to millions of titles in HD audio, most of them in CD quality. Some titles are even in Ultra HD quality, encoded in 24 bits up to 192 kHz and therefore without loss of quality, i.e. the famous standard lossless. Remember to have a headset designed to deliver Hi-Res audio in order to make the most of it. Recently, you can even experience thousands of titles in Dolby Atmos and Audio 360 allowing even more sound immersion if you have the compatible equipment.

A platform available everywhere, all the time

Amazon Music is available through dedicated apps on a variety of media like Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and even right in your car through compatible systems. Alexa even allows you to control your music directly by voice with devices like the Amazon Echo, the Echo Dot or the Echo Plus.

To compare with other services

In order to discover other alternatives available on the music-on-demand side, we invite you to consult our comparison of the different music streaming services.