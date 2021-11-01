an embarrassing snapshot taken without his knowledge during his first nights on call unveiled

Marine Lorphelin embodied the face of Miss France during the year 2013. The pretty brunette lived this unprecedented experience in a lifetime by making an important decision: that of putting aside her medical studies for a year. But for the beauty, there is no question of giving up her dream of becoming a doctor! After giving of her person for the France Committee, she courageously returned to the faculty to fulfill her destiny … and beautifully! Christophe Malmezac’s fiancé has completed, after almost 10 years of study, his general medicine internship cycle. And to her greatest happiness, she left to find the man of her life in New Caledonia for 6 months of specialization in gynecology!

While thousands of medical students will begin their first year general medicine internship this Tuesday, November 2, memories of that time have come to the surface … a little unbeknownst to Marine Lorphelin!





“Thought for you, I hope that is going Marine, that the studies are progressing well. In any case, your best memory is in the emergency room, the proof in pictures!”, Wrote a former colleague of the ex- Miss. This facetious emergency nurse where Marine Lorphelin had done one of her first nights on call, sent her a little souvenir photo! We see the beautiful intern, crushed by sleep, asleep with her mouth open in the guard room, on a chair. “Laughter, the memory that hurts, but also gives pleasure !!” , replied Lou-Anne’s sister (…)

Read more on the website of Here

