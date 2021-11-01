More

    An R2 surprises against a N2, several surprises for the 6th round!

    While yesterday, the start of the 6th round of the Coupe de France allowed some nice surprises, this Sunday also did not escape some astonishing results and which make the charm of the Old Lady. We can in particular quote the big surprise of the day, namely the elimination of Louhans-Cuiseaux, resident of National 2 on penalties against St Marcellloise, team of Regional 2. Winner 10 to 9 in the fateful session after having held in check 1 goal everywhere Louhans during extra time, the resident of R2 will therefore see the 7th round! There were six more surprises today, with several National 3 clubs knocking out against residents of R1 or R2. Check out today’s surprises below.

    The surprises of the day

    • Sautron AS (N3) – La Roche ESOF (R1) 2 – 4
    • Mainvilliers CS football (R2) – St Jean le Blanc (N3) 2 – 2 (4 tab 3)
    • St marcelloise (R2) – Louhans-Cuiseaux (N2) 1 – 1 (10 tab 9)
    • Raon L Etape (N3) – Reims Sainte Anne (R1) 1 – 2
    • Cestas (R1) – Bressuire (N3) 2 – 1
    • Perros louannec (R2) – Guipry messac (N3) 2 – 1
    • Cote Chaude St Etienne (R2) – Moulins football (N3) 1 – 0

