Andy Murray eliminated in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

We’ll probably have to dig into the archives, but it’s not certain that Andy Murray has ever lost a game with seven match points in his favor. Yet it is this catastrophic scenario that the Briton experienced on Monday in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters against Dominik Koepfer. For the German, drafted at the last minute after the withdrawal of Jenson Brooksby, it’s all bonus.
Not taken aback by the announcement of his entry into play at the last moment, Koepfer took advantage of Murray’s poor warm-up to logically win the first set. Logically because Murray was too slow to hurt. And the break conceded from the first game of the second set did not bode well. 6-4, 2-0, history seemed written.
But the Scotsman, who showed positive signals recently by offering himself his first top 10 Hubert Hurkacz last week in Vienna, has the ability to not give up. He finally found his rhythm and another game began. Without giving up, he finished this round superbly by winning the last four games. Koepfer was showing signs of frustration and the last set was shaping up to be undecided.
Murray doesn’t take a chance
There was no break in this round, so everything was going to be played out in a tie-break. Koepfer, however, had already saved two match points when he equalized at 5-5. He was going to save five more in the tie-break. Bullets that he went to look for and on which, conversely, Murray was strangely wait-and-see. And it was on a last unscrewed forehand that he saw victory eluding him definitively. Koepfer, him, will continue his adventure against Félix Auger-Aliassime or Gianluca Mager.