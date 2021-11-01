Andy Murray eliminated in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

Murray doesn’t take a chance

There was no break in this round, so everything was going to be played out in a tie-break. Koepfer, however, had already saved two match points when he equalized at 5-5. He was going to save five more in the tie-break. Bullets that he went to look for and on which, conversely, Murray was strangely wait-and-see. And it was on a last unscrewed forehand that he saw victory eluding him definitively. Koepfer, him, will continue his adventure against Félix Auger-Aliassime or Gianluca Mager.