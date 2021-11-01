Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini review: our full review – Headphones and earphones

With the Life P2 Mini, Soundcore offers TWS headphones at discount prices, stripped of all the frills. Exit active noise reduction, control app or Qi charging, welcome at a price of less than 40 euros.

The True Wireless Soundcore Life P2 Mini headphones are positioned at the entry of the manufacturer’s range. Cousins ​​of the Soundcore Life P2, they are deprived of their waterproofing (IPX5 only), aptX codec support (SBC and AAC only) and lose two microphones for conversations. On the other hand, they gain a Bluetooth 5.2 controller and are advertised with increased battery life.

Technical sheet

Model Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini Format in-ear headphones Removable battery No Microphone Yes OS compatibility Android, iOS, Windows, Mac OS Active noise reduction Yes Autonomy announced 32 hours Connector type USB Type-C Bluetooth version 5.2 Weight 9.2 grams Price € 39 Product sheet

This test was performed with headphones loaned by Anker / Soundcore.

Design

The Soundcore Liberty Life P2 Mini headphones take over rather classic lines. Their compact shells are shaped to dock in the hollow of the ear and are extended by a short cannula that carries the silicone in-ear tip. The outer lateral side of each shell has a short rod with touch zone, pierced with two small holes integrating the conversation microphones.

The look is sober, with a mixture of matt PVC for the rods and semi-gloss for the hulls.

Firmly attached to the ears

Soundcore’s know-how is reflected in the Life P2 Mini: easy to put on, they hold perfectly in place and do not cause any mechanical inconvenience. They are therefore suitable for static listening as well as for sports, even in the rain thanks to their IPX5 certification. Finally, the passive isolation is quite good.

Charging box

The charging case is also very compact and light, but inconvenient to handle due to the somewhat slippery PVC coating. Its cover is magnetic and has a hinge with a stopper to keep it open. Inside is a button that allows you to force pairing the headphones. These are held by two magnets and never threaten to fall, even when the case is turned upside down.





On the front, there are three white LEDs which indicate the state of charge of the headphones. The case recharges itself via a USB-C port on the back. No Qi wireless charging in the program.

Usage and application

In the absence of a control application, it is necessary to rely on the touch control zones, the operation of which is fixed and described in the user manual. Double tap on either earpiece will start or stop playback, while pressing 2 seconds on the right earbud will start the next track and play back the previous track for the left earbud. The call is accepted with a double pressure and the rejection by a long pressure, on one or the other of the earphones. A triple press on the left earpiece invokes the voice assistant of the smartphone and is accompanied by a beep of very (too) strong intensity.

Three EQ profiles are available, by quickly pressing the right earbud 3 times: Default, Bass Booster and Podcast. The second reinforces the low frequencies and the last the mids.

Finally, the Soundcore Life P2 Mini headphones can be used one without the other, optionally in mono. The unnecessary earpiece can then be stored in the housing.

Bluetooth stable, but single point

Side connection with the smartphone, it’s all good. The Soundcore Life P2 Mini, when they have never been paired, are automatically detectable as soon as the housing cover is opened. They didn’t miss a thing during our tests and their range is very good: up to 10 meters, through a wooden floor. However, no multipoint Bluetooth connection. It is therefore necessary to disconnect the headphones from a smartphone to manually connect them to another Bluetooth source.

Audio

Soundcore has integrated dynamic transducers of 10 mm whose membranes have received a layer of graphene. This generally improves the response of the transducers at high frequencies. For the rest, the Bluetooth 5.2 controller manages the SBC and AAC codecs.

Test setup

I listened to the Soundcore Life P2 Mini headphones with a Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, an iPhone 12, as well as a MacBook Air M1, in Bluetooth AAC from Apple Music (lossless). The results are essentially the same from one source to another.

Sound signature

The tonal balance of the Soundcore Life P2 Mini is characterized by a strong bump in the upper-midrange – to which our ears are most sensitive – which almost completely eclipses the higher frequencies and systematically colors the reproduction. The bass is generous, a little above the midrange in terms of presence, with an appreciable extension towards the very low frequencies. Overall this is an unflattering and tiring signing.

Dynamic behavior

There is a lot of punch in the reproduction of the Soundcore Life P2 Mini, which hints at decent dynamic variations, especially in the low frequencies where the instruments have thickness and weight.

On the other hand, the transitional regime is average and there is a lot of drag. The macro-dynamic restitution is mediocre and the fine sound variations are very poorly reproduced. The strong coloring in the upper midrange also aggravates the problem.

Sound stage

The width of the stage is quite adequate, but the depth is set back. Everything in the central axis is compressed and lacks ventilation. It is not catastrophic, but there is better for the same budget.

Microphone

This is clearly where Soundcore has focused most of its efforts. The quality of voice calls is excellent, especially with regard to the filtration of unwanted noise around you. You can hear your interlocutor very well – this is the advantage of the strong bump in the reproduction of medium frequencies – and vice versa.

As the passive isolation of the headphones is satisfactory, you can make calls near a heavily used road without difficulty.

Autonomy

Soundcore announces 8 hours of autonomy with a charge and I measured 7:50 at 50% of the volume of my iPhone. It is a surprise in view of the compactness of the Soundcore Life P2 Mini, which did not suggest such endurance. The built-in transducers are likely to be particularly sensitive and require little current to operate. The storage case offers three additional charge cycles and can, in 10 minutes, provide 1 hour of battery life to the headphones.

Price and release date

The Soundcore Life P2 Mini headphones are available in black at a price of € 39 including tax.