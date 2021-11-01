Anthony Lopes involuntarily broke a fan’s wrist!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Terrible mishap for an OL supporter! Yesterday evening, after the victory of Gones against Lens (2-1), Anthony Lopes celebrated this success by sending a candle to the stand, landing straight on the wrist of a fan, forced to go to the emergency room in stride .

“my wrist broke in the shock”

The unfortunate, Toma, explains it in a Thread on Twitter: “To give you news, Antho Lopes cleared a huge candle in the 94th, the ball literally fell on me and my girlfriend in the East stand. hit the ball with my hand to protect my girlfriend and my wrist broke in the shock. I was taken to the hospital, I was released at 7am in the morning with a plaster cast. Tomorrow I am going to have my wrist operated . The goal is that I will no longer be able to exercise my profession (photographer) until the beginning of 2022 .. I am disgusted “.

Something so improbable happened to me, I just sit down pic.twitter.com/H4o9B03Ynn

– Toma (@Jesuance) October 30, 2021