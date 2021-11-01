More

    Antonio Conte already ready to play a nasty trick on Leonardo!

    Four months after his arrival from Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo will be replaced by Antonio Conte at Tottenham. The Italian technician has been without a club since leaving Inter Milan this summer after leading the Lombard club to the title.

    He wants Kessie (AC Milan) at Tottenham

    The former Juventus player should land at Spurs tomorrow, and according to Nicolo Schira, transfer specialist in Italy, Conte has already targeted his priority for the summer: he wants to enlist Franck Kessie, the Ivorian midfielder, from AC Milan . At the end of the contract, Kessie is a priority for Leonardo at PSG. A duel between the two clubs could therefore become clearer.

    Laurent HESS


