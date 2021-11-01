Antonio Conte already ready to play a nasty trick on Leonardo!

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

Four months after his arrival from Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo will be replaced by Antonio Conte at Tottenham. The Italian technician has been without a club since leaving Inter Milan this summer after leading the Lombard club to the title.

He wants Kessie (AC Milan) at Tottenham

The former Juventus player should land at Spurs tomorrow, and according to Nicolo Schira, transfer specialist in Italy, Conte has already targeted his priority for the summer: he wants to enlist Franck Kessie, the Ivorian midfielder, from AC Milan . At the end of the contract, Kessie is a priority for Leonardo at PSG. A duel between the two clubs could therefore become clearer.

Con #Tale al #Tottenham torna of actuality at the pista #Spurs per Frank # Kessiè, in scadenza con #ACMilan. Ad agosto #Paratici aveva incontrato the agent del centrocampista Atangana mettendo sul piatto a quinquennial da € 8M in stagione. Conte lo voleva già all’Inter 2 anni fa. #THFC https://t.co/lAfsEE8RMy

– Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 1, 2021