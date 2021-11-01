Apple AirPods 3 headphones test

Apple completes its range of True Wireless wireless headphones with the arrival of AirPods 3, halfway between AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, both for their technical characteristics and for their price. A logical investment, but also lacking a little novelty and risk-taking.

Freshly landed, the AirPods 3 are celebrating their arrival on the market by making a little space in the range of Apple. They are sold € 199 on the brand’s website, between AirPods 2 at € 149 now and AirPods Pro a little further away, at € 279. The goal is to create a mid-range which we will expect to offer a bit of what the excellent AirPods Pro have already been offering us for a year.

Specifications Compatibility Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, etc. Microphone type 1 per earphone, beamforming type Microphone noise attenuation Active Render 7.1 / 3D Yes, with gyroscope Weight 4.5g per earpiece Connections available Bluetooth 5.0

In a way, that’s what these AirPods 3 do that take on a few directions taken by the Pros, with a shorter shaft and a wider head. But the resemblance stops at these few approximations, the format of the AirPods 3 remaining their own. Above all, they oppose the Pro models with a fundamental difference in concept since they do not obstruct the ear canal. The AirPods 3 are indeed open type. They are in a way “posed” in the conch of the outer ear, like the AirPods 2 do., and are devoid of silicone plugs.

And this new format does indeed complete the range, offering sensations between Airpods Pro well anchored in the ear and AirPods 2 much lighter in their grip. What justifies their new iPX4 certification which makes them compatible with the practice of sport and splashing water or sweat? Yes, as long as you are reasonable. If AirPods 3 hold up better than AirPods 2 and can therefore be used for running, their retention in the ear in the face of large movements of the head remains quite uncertain. Likewise, IPXA certification absolutely does not allow their use in an aquatic environment, whether at sea or in the swimming pool.

And as with so many in-ear headphones, we can only advise you to try before you buy. Especially since here we had quite different sound results from one listener to another, simply because of the shape of each person’s ears.

In terms of functionality, the AirPods 3 again bridge the gap between AirPods 2 and Pro. Thereby, they offer the management of spatialized audio like Apple, with the inclusion of the gyroscope. And you might as well tell you right away: it’s great if you are a music lover and super immersive in film. The operation is simple: a gyroscope provides information on the position of your head in real time and thus adapts what you hear on the left and on the right. When facing a stereo source, moving your head in one direction or the other will tilt the entire sound image so that your perception of the sound space will be much more precise.

In a piece of music for example, an instrument placed on the right or on the left will appear in both ears if you place your head in its direction. Something to give a few chills on recordings that play perfectly with stereo. In film, it is when the source manages the multichannel audio that the effect is most striking, with remarkable management of the front and rear sources, even without moving your head too much. We have already taken advantage of this technology with a few Audeze or Hyper X headphones, as with Apple’s AirPods Pro and Max, so seeing it land on a more accessible model without losing rendering quality is a real plus.

And if the Transparency mode as the active reduction of ambient noise are absent subscribers, which is not surprising in view of the open design, we will simply underline the excellent performance of these AirPods 3 in terms of autonomy with nearly 5h30 of listening in one go, with the space mode activated, for around thirty hours of listening in total with the charge of the box. This is 30% more than what AirPods Pro offer, and 20% more than AirPods 2. Note that AirPods 3 work with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, for minimum latency and a range that exceeds 20 meters.





Before we get into details on how these AirPods 3 sound like, it’s important to point out that the debate between different listeners has never been so heated as to whether or not these headphones lived up to our expectations. The reason : the frequencies heard strongly depend on the placement of these Airpods 3 in relation to the ear canal, and therefore just as much of the shape of the auditor’s flag.

Thus, we can agree that the sound of these AirPods 3 approaches that of the AirPods Pro but that you can have more or less bass, and more or less mids at the level of the eardrum, which can radically change your appreciation, especially as Apple adds a software layer with adaptive equalization depending on the environment.

For most listeners, the AirPods 3 remain very good quality models, well defined over the entire spectrum and without saturation or major distortion when the volume is increased. The frequency response is nonetheless variable depending on the power required, with a rendering more loaded in bass at medium volume, more oriented towards the mediums as soon as we pass 80% of the nominal volume.

Unlike the AirPods 2, the 3 models don’t dig the high-mids. The rendering is therefore less flattering, but also more respectful of the source. A matter of taste. Unfortunately, depending on your ear shape, you may also be bothered (or not at all) by some excess on snare drums or shots that are a little too present. This emphasis on frequencies between 1k and 4k is also accompanied by an even more flagrant over-presence of the treble, fairly standard on this headphone format.

No surprise on the side of the microphones which deliver a decent sound, but slightly inferior to the direct voice recording, from a smartphone. While the attenuation of ambient noise is quite effective, it will not allow you to harm more occasional nuisances such as vehicles passing near you or people talking loudly nearby. Overall these AirPods 3 are doing really well and chances are you will like them a lot, but we more than ever advise you to try them out before you jump in to avoid disappointment.

If the AirPods 3 are compatible with any standard Bluetooth transmitter / receiver, so that we could enjoy it on our Smart TVs (Android, TV OS), our Android smartphones, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, etc. They then behave like simple True Wireless stereo headphones, without direct controls. We must admit that it is on Apple machines that headphones show their full potential with spatial sound., advanced touch controls (to answer a call, pause, listen to the previous or next song) or even support for the Apple Siri assistant.

As impressive as ever, switching from one device to another is particularly easy within the brand’s ecosystem. Thereby, just take your iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad in your hand and it will immediately offer you the option of playing the audio on the headphones. On Mac OS or Apple TV, it takes one or two more clicks, and never more than 5 seconds to switch from one device to another. It’s so enjoyable every day.

This new format is therefore not without consequences, both for comfort and for the sound delivered, but the AirPods 3 are doing really well in terms of sound reproduction, with very convincing spatial sound. We appreciate the longevity of their battery, as well as that of their case now compatible MagSafe and fast charging., such as the still successful integration into the Apple environment.

As long as you like the new shape, these AirPods 3 therefore provide enough features to justify the price difference with the Airpods 2, while keeping in mind that like any equipment of the mark, the price remains higher than that of the competition. In any case, they are excellent headphones for everyday use, taking calls, watching movies, and listening to music at home or on the move.

Strong points Spatial sound is really effective

It holds well without being oppressive

A convincing sound performance

We can run with them without risking to see them fall

General mastery of functions, especially in an Apple environment

Autonomy of nearly 6 hours in one go Weak points No Windows or Android app

The sound that varies from user to user

No touch volume

No risk taking on the part of Apple which makes these AirPods 3 a mix between AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. From the first we find the open design, not very intrusive for our ears, from the second we gain some features such as spatial sound or sweat resistance. In the end, with a solid sound reproduction and controlled functions, especially in an Apple environment, these Airpods 3 find their place perfectly. There remains the question of the comfort and the particularity of the ears of each one, forcing as often the future buyer to give it a try so as not to be disappointed by this new format.