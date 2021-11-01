Apple: iOS 15.2 released in beta and brings missing features promised





Several functions were promised with iOS 15, but were not yet available. That’s why Apple released the beta version of its 15.2 update, right after iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 on compatible devices.

Control privacy

The main novelty is the privacy report. Thanks to this function, you will be able to check how often your applications collect data relevant to your private life: location, photo, microphone, contacts, camera, etc. It will be possible to view the indiscretion of applications over a period of 7 days . This report will also allow you to view which sites are contacted by applications in the background.





Still in the area of ​​privacy, the source code suggests that Apple is preparing to launch a monitoring system for messages received by minors in order to warn parents in the event of sexually explicit content sent or received. This function will be based on machine learning and will not share the content in question to an operator for analysis.

Some comfort functions

The display of notifications is also improved. They will appear in a new style like in the image below:

Finally, the handling for the emergency call changes slightly. If it is still pressing the volume and power keys simultaneously, the user will need to hold them for 8 seconds (instead of 3) or press them 5 times quickly.

An initiative that should appeal to rescue centers. The number of false manipulations indeed leads to a surplus of crowds in the centers. For example, the one in Overland Park (in the United States) recently reported receiving up to 250 calls per hour and each false alarm wastes resources.

If by accident you accidentally call for help, the best course of action is to inform the other party of your mistake as quickly as possible rather than hanging up. Otherwise, the latter will have to make sure that you are in no danger and lose precious seconds.

Source: MacRumors