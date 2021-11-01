Ary Abittan in custody, his partner accuses him of rape

It is not for one of his comedies or one of his shows that Ary Abittan is talking about him this Monday, November 1, but for legal news. Our colleagues from here is report that the 47-year-old actor was taken into police custody on Sunday, October 31 and that he has since been heard by the first district of the Paris judicial police, located on Boulevard Bessières in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. Ary Abittan is the subject of a rape complaint filed by his partner. His custody has been extended and it could extend up to 48 hours.

Very discreet about his private life, Ary Abittan has never revealed or formalized his relationship. In April 2017, the actor nevertheless confided in his private life to the magazine SHE, arriving at the following constant: “I am not made for the life of a couple. Finally, I am not yet despairing. I would like to fall in love again. But when I’m with a girl, I ask myself a lot of questions. In general, this is a bad sign! “He seemed to have changed his stance on the subject of dating since then.





During this same interview, Ary Abittan was also poured out on his three daughters, Léna, Romy and Netty. The actor notably seen in What did we do to the good god, What have we done to the good god again? or With open arms and Learn to love you was married for several years to his love of youth, with Sylvie Journo, whom he had married when he was only 24 years old. “Sometimes I think, ‘Is this really all mine? It drives you crazy, three girls! he confided to SHE. I spend my time telling them: ‘Don’t make your mouth like that in the photos …’ They find me very anxious, yet I try to control myself.“

Last October, Ary Abittan spoke again of his three grown-up daughters, whom he continues to brood with Star TV, for the broadcast of his last show, My story, on TMC. “They are 21, 20 and 16 years old. I accompany them. There, I am rather in the surveillance. At night when they go out, I can’t sleep well“, he confided.

Ary Abittan remains presumed innocent of the facts alleged against him in this case.