ASL Airlines offers tickets to France at 37,720 dinars

Travel – ASL Airlines breaks the price of its tickets from Algeria, offering it at only 37,720 DA to France. The complete information, this October 31, 2021.

Indeed, the company ASL Airlines displays a promotional price for its tickets for a one-way ticket from Algiers to Paris in France from 37,720 dinars. This is a one-day offer. That is to say that it is only the flight of November 13, 2021 that is concerned. In any case, this was announced by the official representative of the company, Soleil Voyages on Facebook.

Therefore, to reserve, only one address is indicated, that of the agency in question. These are located at Riadh El Feth and Tizi Ouzou. However, it is also possible to contact them by telephone on these two numbers: +213 (0) 550 10 10 28/29/39, +213 (0) 26 19 62 29/31. Or by email to one of the following addresses: [email protected] and [email protected].





Summary of flights available with ASL Airlines during the month of November

More than a day before the beginning of November, ASL Airlines has put forward its flights planned for this penultimate month of the year. It is from Algiers to Lille and Lyon. What will be done every Thursday of the month, namely 5, 12, 19 and 26 of the month of November. Quant for flights to Paris, but always going from Algiers, there are 21 dates. That is to say the 1,4,5,6,7,8.

Then, on 11,12,13,14,15,18. And November 19,20,21,22,25,26,27,28 and 29. In addition, towards Paris, we also count as departure. Two flights will take place, this is November 8 and 20. Finally, from Bejaïa to Paris, two dates must be considered. It is about November 6 and 20, it is according to the aforementioned agency.

Remember that these so-called special flights are reserved for those with a compelling reason. In other words, that they are French nationals, provided with a long stay visa among others. Thus, Algeria is now classified in the orange zone by France.

In this sense, a certificate of travel to France must be completed by Algerians going to this country. Not to mention, a PCR test of less than 72 hours for the unvaccinated. But above all, isolate yourself for a period of 7 days when entering French territory.