ASSE: Claude Puel under police protection

The atmosphere is still extremely tense between some supporters of AS Saint-Étienne and Claude Puel. And the coach of the Greens was entitled to special treatment this weekend.

The extraordinary goal of Wahbi Khazri excited all France, even if the LFP did everything to limit its dissemination on social networks, thus causing a very strong controversy, but it was not enough to give the victory, and the three points that go with it, to AS Saint-Étienne who played an important match on Saturday in Metz. And after Lorient’s victory against Monaco, the Greens get stuck in last place in the Ligue 1 standings, now 5 points behind 17th, namely the Stade de Reims. As for the associations of supporters of ASSE, enough is enough and the war is now total against Claude Puel. Almost two weeks ago, before the reception of Angers, a banner had called for the resignation “within 24 hours” of the Stéphanois coach, but of course this ” ultimatum »Had no follow-up. And if the leaders of Saint-Étienne thought that the feat of their attacker against Metz was going to be a way to calm tensions, it is missed. We learned on Sunday that a strong welcoming committee was waiting for the Greens on their return from Saint-Symphorien. And if no incident was fortunately to be deplored, the break between the fans of Sainté and the coach appeared even more virulent.





Puel protected by the police to return to his home

As Le Progrès tells us, if the players’ bus made the trip between the airport and the training center without worry, it was decided above all to grant extreme vigilance to Claude Puel, who once again was insulted and insulted by supporters, who are still calling for his immediate resignation. The current coach of AS Saint-Étienne would indeed have taken the direction of his home ” under the protection of the police ”In order to avoid a much more violent slippage, which is the fear of officials of ASSE, aware that the situation is explosive. The week may be long in Forez before the reception of Clermont next Sunday in a stadium of Geoffroy-Guichard which will be behind closed doors, but whose surroundings could be hot.