At COP26, Joe Biden apologized for the exit of the Paris agreement wanted by Trump

The American president reiterated before the heads of state present in Glasgow his wish to see the United States “show the example” in the fight against global warming. He also disavowed the policy pursued by his predecessor.

US President Joe Biden on Monday apologized to world leaders for the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement by his predecessor Donald Trump, calling the fight against global warming “amazing opportunityFor the global economy. “Guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the US getting out of the Paris agreement and putting us behind schedule“, did he declare.

He stressed that one of the first decisions upon arriving at the White House was to bring his country back to the agreement which aims to limit warming to well below + 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era. , if possible + 1.5 ° C.

Donald Trump assured that this agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions destroyed jobs. But not Joe Biden, on the contrary. “Amid the growing catastrophe, I think there is an incredible opportunity, not just for the United States, but for all of us.», He declared while addressing the world leaders gathered for a two-day summit within the framework of the big UN conference on climate COP26, considered as key to contain the warming.

He also promised “action, not words“. “The United States is not only back around the table, but I hope it is leading by example.“.