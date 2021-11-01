At the G20, Joe Biden praises Pope Francis

The American president had met François at length on Friday, on the sidelines of the summit of G20 heads of state in Rome. He assures us that the Sovereign Pontiff considers him “a good Catholic”.

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Pope Francis on Sunday evening in Rome, a “really respectable man” who has “brought great comfort to my family when my son died», During his press conference at the end of the G20 summit, which was held this weekend in the Italian capital.

Read alsoÉric Zemmour: “When Joe Biden and Pope Francis play against the American bishops”

In a much longer response than those he gave to questions about the G20, Joe Biden then recounted how Pope Francis had comforted him when he lost his son Beau, who died at 46 on May 30, 2015. ‘cancer.

“When I lost my son Beau (…) Pope Francis visited the United States», He recalled. “We met in a hangar at the Philadelphia airport and he talked to my family for quite a while, 10-15 minutes, about my son Beau“.





“He didn’t just talk about it in general. He knew things about him. He knew what he had done. He knew who he was. He knew where he had studied (…) It had a great cathartic effect on his children and my wife and my family. It meant a lot”, Recalled the president.

Pope Francis “represents everything I learned about Catholicism as a child and going to school“. “He’s a really respectable man and we keep in touch», He concluded.

“A good Catholic”

Before the opening of the G20 summit, Joe Biden, the second Catholic president of the United States after Kennedy, had a long meeting with the Pope on Friday. The tête-à-tête, to which the press had no access, lasted more than an hour according to the Vatican and the White House. Longer than previous talks between a pope and an American president. It was the fourth meeting between the two men, and their first since Mr. Biden was elected to the White House.

On images recorded by the Vatican, many smiles, long handshakes and an emotional Joe Biden. The president, who was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, wearing a black mantilla, has repeatedly recounted how he found in his faith the strength to overcome several family bereavements, for example by carrying the rosary of this beloved son with him. .

The American Catholic clergy, however, strongly criticizes its support for the right to abortion, a politically explosive subject. But Joe Biden assured Friday that the Pope considered him “a good catholic“.