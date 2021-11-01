Attention, alert, these food products must be brought back urgently, they contain hemp too high in THC

If regularly, our editorial staff brings up product recalls for you in large distribution chains, this one nevertheless has something to challenge. Indeed, the sign Lidl recently had to remove items from her shelves that contained a high dose of THC. Information to say the least surprising on which Objeko comes back for you today.

Lidl : a major product recall campaign, they contain a large amount of hemp

Very severe legislation

If in a large number of countries around the world, hemp-based products are more and more common, there are nevertheless very strict laws on the matter. Indeed, all preparations based on CBD or THC are subject to rates well determined by the legislator. In the event of an overrun, the chain stores are therefore considered responsible, they must immediately return to compliance. A mishap that Lidl has just lived in several of its branches and that has forced the chain of stores to operate with a major product recall.

Indeed, the authorities noted that a range of products marketed by Lidl had this kind of problem. Visibly poorly informed by its suppliers, the brand must nevertheless assume the consequences of this important error. An advertisement which the stores of the discount specialist would certainly have gone well. Admittedly, the affair caused a stir and made headlines in many countries. In this specific case, a rate greater than 0.2% of THC was indeed present in the incriminated products. It is also important to underline that for the moment all European countries have not yet adopted real harmonization in this area. Reason why this kind of misunderstanding has been happening frequently for several months now.

Lidl: A necessary standardization

So that the same rules apply to all the countries of the European Union, the Brussels commission is actually working on the subject. There are then real disparities between the different States with in some cases a very wide tolerance while in others, it is total prohibition. A real headache for manufacturers, but also for distributors. With a presence throughout the continent, and even beyond, Lidl was also a victim of this legal imbroglio. Indeed, this hemp oil from the Vita d’Or brand ended up on the shelves of Icelandic stores. A country that seems not to be joking with the subject.





At once, Lidl was therefore carrying out a vast product recall campaign with a great deal of publicity in order to avoid any possible prosecution. Otherwise, the fines can indeed be extremely high from the first violation found. Finland, like other European countries, however, must note a significant consumer demand for this type of product. Indeed, all hemp derivatives containing a very low dose of THC, but especially CBD, have experienced a real boom in recent years. A molecule that is now also found in beauty products, in food or in a very very impressive list of manufactured products.

The situation in France

In order to resolve the problem of legal vacuum in this matter, the Court of Justice of the European Union delivered an important opinion in this case on November 19, 2020. The Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal thus referred the matter to the institution on the conformity with European Union law of article 1 of the decree of 22 August 1990 which limits cultivation, importation and the use of hemp to soil fiber and seed of the plant. A text which prohibited in particular the use of hemp oil for electronic cigarettes or for other utilities. In summary, understanding the law is quite complex. Although in reality, consumers can legally buy and consume CBD in France as long as THC levels are almost non-existent. A problem encountered Lidl in Iceland, but which could affect other distributors in other countries, and even in France.

In summary, Lidl has therefore been at the heart of an issue that raises many questions. A multitude of companies are indeed developing to manufacture and market CBD products in view of the strong economic potential of the substance. However, it must be admitted that the legislation in force is not favorable to the development of trade because of a long list of prohibitions which blocks its expansion. Nevertheless, each large retailer like Lidl or as others would actually be able to place CBD products on the shelf as long as they did not advertise them to consumers. A subject that should certainly be debated for a very long time.



