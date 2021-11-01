Audiences: “Rémi sans famille” in the lead, Tim Burton leader on targets on M6, Success for “The train” on Arte

Sunday evening, TF1 is at the top of the audiences with the first unencrypted broadcast of “Rémi sans famille”, directed by Antoine Blossier. The adaptation of the classic by Hector Malot, with Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Ledoyen and Ludivine Sagnier in the cast, moved 3.92 million viewers on average, in audience watch according to Médiamétrie. The feature film gathered 21.0% of people watching their television until 11:15 p.m. The market share is 19.1% on the commercial target of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50).

According to the Allociné website, the feature film attracted 858,000 spectators in theaters when it was released in 2018.

France 3 is second with its new British detective series “McDonald & Dodds”, with Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia. The investigation led by ambitious Inspector McDonald and shy Dodds in historic Bath has intrigued 2.37 million thriller enthusiasts. The second episode of this first season gathered 12.1% of viewers and garnered a market share of 3.2% on the commercial target.

Last week, the launch of the series convinced an average of 2.78 million curious people (12.5% ​​4+ / 4.4% FRDA-50).

M6 leader on the female commercial target

M6 offered a special Halloween night with two feature films by Tim Burton. 2.15 million French people had fun frightening themselves in front of “Miss Peregrine and the Children in particular”, or 12.1% of the general public. Eva Green’s performance as a super Nanny was appreciated by 22.4% of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty. When it was released in theaters in 2016, the film had attracted 2.69 million French fans of Tim Burton.

In the second part of the evening, “Dark Shadows” with Johnny Depp kept 511,000 sleepers awake (9.6% 4 + / 15.9% FRDA-50).

France 2 follows with the unpublished American science fiction film “Ad Astra”, directed by James Gray. Brad Pitt’s spatial and inner quest has amazed 2.07 million moviegoers on average. The audience share is 11.0% for individuals aged four and over (4+).

The film, released in 2018, decided 1.04 million viewers to go to French cinemas to find out.

As for the other channels, Arte broadcast the French classic “Le train”, with Jean-Louis Trintignant and Romy Schneider. The dramatic feature film has delighted 1.53 million moviegoers, an audience share of 7.8% over four years and over.