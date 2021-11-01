Australia could soon slaughter up to 10,000 wild horses

Reading time: 2 min

In Australia, wild horses are seen as a real scourge. The population of these non-native animals is rapidly increasing throughout the territory, notably in Kosciuszko National Park in New South Wales, which is now proposing a project to reduce their numbers. A plan that aims to shoot down and move up to 10,000 of these horses.

Known as brumbies, these wild horses, who arrived in Australia with the first pioneers, are frowned upon in the country precisely because they are not native to the island, which is not really adapted to this type of animals. Australia does not indeed have native mammals with hard hooves like the brumbies, explains the journal Nature. The latter thus wreak havoc on the territory’s fragile ecosystems by grazing at all costs, trampling on vegetation and delicate soils, as well as damaging waterways.

What also worries the authorities is that the population of this species continues to increase. In Australia’s alpine parks alone, their number has doubled in five years, jeopardizing a whole balance. Culling campaigns are therefore sometimes organized to eliminate them, sometimes carried out by helicopter. A practice that lets the animals drain their blood until death.





It is against this background that the project to reduce the population of these wild horses in Australia’s largest Alpine National Park from around 14,000 to just over 3,000 has been proposed. The plan is also favored by the Australian Academy of Sciences, which even believes that the project does not go far enough. According to them, the Kosciuszko park cannot afford to have even 3,000 of these specimens on its soil, especially after the major episodes of drought and bush fires which have weakened its ecosystem a little more. At the end of October, several scientists sent an open letter to the NSW environment minister urging him to act on it.

In January 2020, it was another slaughter in the territory that had already made the headlines: that of 5,000 wild camels, killed by shooters on board helicopters. An act then justified by the threat that these animals posed for the population in a context of drought, then explained the authorities.