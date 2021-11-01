Australia, Thailand and Israel reopen their borders

The world is preparing to pass the 5 million official death mark from Covid-19 on Monday 1er November. But this assessment is largely underestimated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO): taking into account the excess mortality linked to the new coronavirus, due to the lack of detection and treatment of other diseases, as well as deaths from Covid-19 not officially listed, due in particular to the lack of tests, it could be two to three times higher.

“It could have been much more dramatic without the measures taken: first the restriction of the movement of people, then the vaccination”, according to the epidemiologist at the Institut Pasteur and member of the French scientific council Arnaud Fontanet.

Many countries are now easing their restriction measures thanks to improvements in the vaccination rate within their borders.

Australia reopens its borders to its vaccinated nationals

A woman awaits the arrival of family members as international travelers arrive at Sydney Airport on November 1, 2021. JAIMI JOY / REUTERS

Australia reopened its borders on Monday, nearly six hundred days after they closed. On March 20, 2020, the huge island-continent implemented one of the strictest border closures in the world to protect itself from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands of Australians living abroad were unable to return to their homeland for nineteen months. Thefts were rare, and nationals allowed to return had to undergo an expensive fourteen-day quarantine at the hotel. The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have decided to drop these measures, and fully vaccinated Australians can now travel without quarantine. Some Australian states, for which the vaccination rate remains low, will remain virtually closed. A mandatory fourteen-day quarantine will remain in effect.

More than a million foreign residents remain stranded in Australia, unable to return to reunite with friends or families, with the easing measures mainly applying to Australian citizens.

Thailand welcomes its first tourists vaccinated without quarantine

Tourists bask by the pool of a hotel on the Thai island of Phuket on November 1, 2021, as Thailand welcomes without quarantine the first group of tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19. MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP

As of Monday, the Thai government has allowed vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries to stay in Thailand without quarantining. The first landed this morning in Bangkok and the island of Phuket, a hope for rebirth for the bloodless Thai tourism industry after a year and a half of lockdown.





The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the kingdom’s economy, which depends heavily on tourism hard, and last year recorded its worst results since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, with a drop of more than 80% in arrivals. international visitors.

“The most important thing that the government and I are thinking about right now is getting people’s livelihoods back to normal.”Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday. Tourism accounts for nearly a fifth of the economy, and the impact of the pandemic has spilled over to various sectors, from restaurants to transportation.

The return of tourists will be gradual, and the authorities expect 10 million to 15 million visitors next year, still far from the 2019 record of nearly 40 million. The expected revenue for 2022 is around $ 30 billion. “In 2023, we think they will be close to the figure for 2019”, said Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.

But the industry is less optimistic, as Chinese tourists, who are Thailand’s main market, are still under strict quarantine when they return home and are not expected to come en masse for many months. In addition, the kingdom still records around 10,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, and only around 40% of the population has received two doses of the vaccine. In Bangkok, this rate is 80%.

In Uruguay, the choice was also made to open the borders only to vaccinated foreigners.

Israel opens its borders to unaccompanied tourists

Travelers survey Ben Gurion Airport, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, on November 1, 2021. ARIEL SCHALIT / AP

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel began welcoming unaccompanied tourists from a tour group on Monday. The latter had already been authorized to come to Israeli soil in September.

Unaccompanied travelers must prove that they have been vaccinated, received a booster injection, or been cured of Covid-19 within the past six months. Authorities recognize most vaccines, but people vaccinated with Russian Sputnik V must be tested for serology upon arrival. Travelers must also test negative before boarding their flight and have another test on arrival.

Israel had planned to reopen its doors to tourists last spring, but postponed the decision due to a spike in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel has since launched a recall campaign in which nearly half of the population received a third dose of the vaccine, helping to bring down the number of cases.

