Auxerre overthrows Valenciennes and climbs on the podium

Continuation and end of the 14th day of Ligue 2 this Monday with a match between Valenciennes and AJ Auxerre. Pointing to a dangerous 16th place, the Northerners wanted to distance themselves from the red zone while AJ Auxerre (5th) wanted to climb on the podium. After a lively first period, but without a goal, it was the Valenciennois who took the advantage.





What follows after this advertisement

The young scorer Ilyes Hamache was in charge of finding the net (1-0, 48th). A short-lived advantage since in the aftermath Lassine Sinayoko answered him (1-1, 50th). Former Lyonnais Gaëtan Perrin even gave the advantage to Jean-Marc Furlan’s team (2-1, 64th). With this 2-1 victory, Auxerre took third place on the podium and found himself two points behind Sochaux and three points behind Toulouse. For its part, Valenciennes is only 2 points ahead of Amiens the barrage.

The classification of Ligue 2