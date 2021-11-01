Auxerre overthrows Valenciennes and finds the podium

Without really being sovereign on his land, Valenciennes did not steal his opening scoring as soon as he returned from the locker room. Found by a cross from Ouattara, Hamache deceived Leon with a flat foot at six meters (48th). The VAFC had several hot situations, but when Ayité did not fall in an ideal position (7th), Leon was impeccable on a lob from Robail (34th). On the Auxerre side, Sinayoko had missed the target with his head at close range (5th) before seeing Chevalier pull out his attempt then those of Trouillet (35th and 40th). Hein had meanwhile found the post with a cross shot (44th).



