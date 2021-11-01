Auxerre overthrows Valenciennes and finds the podium

At the end of this 14th day of Ligue 2, Valenciennes and Auxerre offered a rhythmic meeting rich in twists and turns. Shaken by the opening of the northerly score, the Burgundians were able to adjust the sights to finally convert their opportunities and overthrow the VAFC (2-1). A second success in a row which allows AJA to regain the podium three points behind Toulouse. The VAFC remains stuck in a dangerous zone, two units in front of the barragist.
Without really being sovereign on his land, Valenciennes did not steal his opening scoring as soon as he returned from the locker room. Found by a cross from Ouattara, Hamache deceived Leon with a flat foot at six meters (48th). The VAFC had several hot situations, but when Ayité did not fall in an ideal position (7th), Leon was impeccable on a lob from Robail (34th). On the Auxerre side, Sinayoko had missed the target with his head at close range (5th) before seeing Chevalier pull out his attempt then those of Trouillet (35th and 40th). Hein had meanwhile found the post with a cross shot (44th).
Two inspirations signed by Hein and Perrin
The conceded goal had the effect of waking up the men of Jean-Marc Furlan. And the answer was quick to come, with a first class gesture. Found in the back-to-goal area, Hein signed a marvel of one-touch delivery to put Sinayoko into orbit (50th). Auxerre showed a technical quality superior to that of his opponent in the last 30 meters. After the hour of play, Perrin tilted the part of a shot wound in the skylight of Chevalier from his left side (64th). Stunned by these two flashes, the Northerners lost the thread of the game without ever coming out of the water.