Axa comes to the rescue, the work will begin “by the end of the year” in Paris

The construction of the very controversial Tour Triangle, in Paris, will begin “by the end of the year”, with the financial support of the insurer Axa, announced Monday in a press release the group Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW ), who had until the end of October to sign the construction lease.

“The Triangle Tower will be an asset for the economic development and the influence of the capital. During its construction, the project will generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, ”indicates the shopping center giant, owner of the Forum des Halles. With this project, URW says it confirms “its attachment to structuring projects for the influence of the city and the territory”.

Axa to the rescue

Axa’s support enables it to respect “its clear strategy for optimizing the allocation of its resources”, he underlines, with reference to its debt reduction strategy. In fact, without a breath of fresh air from outside, this project worth some 700 million euros, according to estimates circulating in the press, was not guaranteed to see the light of day. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has suffered greatly from the health crisis and the closure of so-called “non-essential” businesses. The group’s turnover plummeted, before recovering slightly in the third quarter of 2021.





Axa, whose financial contribution was not specified, said he was “proud” to be associated with the construction of the Tour Triangle: “a flagship project for the city of Paris and its region”, “a place particularly innovative and which will benefit from the best environmental certifications ”, greeted Isabelle Scemama, head of Axa IM Alts, the division of the French insurer dedicated to alternative investments.