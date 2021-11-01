Back in Don’t forget the lyrics for the 2021 Masters, Jérémy, the youngest winner, reveals what he did with his winnings

Jérémy, the youngest of the Maestros, starts his second Masters of Do not forget the lyrics . The young medical student meets Virginie during the first round and confides in her return.

Jérémy has the particularity of having, last year, carried out his initial career in Do not forget the lyrics, but also his first Masters. The youngest of the Maestros, currently positioned in 7th place in the ranking of the biggest winners of the Nagui game on France 2, returns for his second Masters with a more serene mind, while he continues his medical studies. He faces in the round of 16 Virginie, 31st greatest Maestro and confides in Tele-Leisure.

TV-Leisure: These are your second Masters, how do you approach them?

Jeremy: I prepared myself. I try to be as relaxed as possible, listen to a lot of music and concentrate on “Same songs” and “Badly loved ones”. Last year, my course was broadcast before and after the Masters. I have had a good cut since then and my head is lighter this year. My goal is to go as far as possible, while earning some money.

How did you revise?

I have listened to a lot of songs throughout the year. Three months before the filming of the Masters, I immersed myself in the classics and the less obvious songs that I could potentially see falling into the “unloved” category. Rather, I have an auditory memory. Sometimes I reread the lyrics to make sure I’m not singing nonsense.





How do you see the game against Virginia?

I am very happy, because I love it. Whatever the outcome, we’re going to have a lot of fun. Of course, I’m under pressure: I don’t want to miss out on this first lap. But humanly, it’s an incredible game for me.

You might meet Geoffrey Where Mickaël in the round of 16 …

It would make me happy to play against Mickaël. I had met him last year, and I get on well with him. Geoffrey, I know him less. He looks adorable. Both are big customers anyway.

what Do not forget the lyrics has changed in your life?

I bought myself an apartment. I was able to have fun by traveling a lot, and I was able to meet exceptional people. I also do charity concerts, too. It has totally changed my life on these points.

>>> Find all the information related to Masters 2021 of Do not forget the lyrics on the event site of TV-Leisure. The results of each meeting will be updated in This article.

TV-Leisure You can also make your predictions throughout the 2021 Masters with, at the end of the day, the possibility of winning numerous gifts, and a videoconference with the winner of this edition. To register, play below or click on this link. Good luck !