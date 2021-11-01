More

    bad news in sight for Claude Puel

    The FIFA virus will strike again in November. And in this case, ASSE is always in a good position to learn. This month, several internationals should join their respective selection for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. This will be the case for Miguel Trauco.

    As the Square Post website points out, the left side of ASSE is still one of the 28 players selected by Peru to face Bolivia (the night of November 11 to 12 in Lima) and Venezuela (the night of November 16 to November 17 in Caracas).

    As a reminder, Trauco (29) has very little chance of being in Qatar at the end of autumn 2022 because his selection is currently in 9th and penultimate place. Suffice to say that the risk of seeing him return injured or quite simply lessened by this long journey could perhaps be avoided …

    While the workforce available to Claude Puel is already far from bloated, the upcoming international truce could still cause some trouble to the coach of the Greens. Especially with Miguel Trauco (29 years old).

