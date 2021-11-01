More

    Ban on a book containing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in Singapore

    Entitled Red lines: political cartoons and the fight against censorship, the work is censored by the government, which considers the drawings “offensive”.

    The Singapore authorities announced on Monday that they had banned a book devoted to the censorship of cartoons considered to be “offensive»And containing in particular reproductions of the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by the French satirical weekly Charlie hebdo. This work, entitled Red lines: political cartoons and the fight against censorship, is banned from sale in Singapore, the government media and publications authority Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said. “Charlie Hebdo’s offensive cartoons first appeared in 2006 and were widely seen as irresponsible and racistThe agency added. According to IMDA, the book also contains references that denigrate Hinduism and Christianity.

    Anyone found guilty of importing, selling, distributing or reproducing a publication deemed objectionable is liable to a fine of 5,000 Singapore dollars (3,700 US dollars), imprisonment for one year, or both. The authors of Red lines are Singaporean Cherian George, a university professor specializing in free speech and censorship, who currently lives in Hong Kong, and comic book author Sonny Liew, who lives in Singapore, and winner of several awards.

    Published in August by MIT Press, the book includes interviews with cartoonists who have fallen victim to censorship in different countries around the world. Singapore’s population, which is predominantly ethnic Chinese, has a large Muslim minority. The law severely punishes hate speech and behavior arousing animosity between religious or ethnic communities.

    
    

