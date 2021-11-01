Barcelona: Sergio Agüero victim of cardiac arrhythmia

Sergio Agüero’s debut with FC Barcelona did not go as hoped. Victim of “chest discomfort” and released shortly before the break on Saturday against Alavés (1-1), the Argentine striker was transported to hospital for examinations which revealed a cardiac arrhythmia.

A few minutes before the break, the “Kun” suddenly stretched out on the lawn and anxiety seized the spans of Camp Nou. If he got up, he left the field holding his neck and rib cage. An attitude that gave rise to fears of heart problems.

Immediately transferred to a hospital in Barcelona, ​​he carried out a battery of tests confirming a cardiac arrhythmia, that is to say a problem with the heart rhythm. Sergio Agüero would have expressed his concern about this situation which he already experienced when he was 12 years old. There are nevertheless drug treatments to treat this pathology, which may be due to hypertension, diabetes or even age.

However, he should stay a few more days under observation and should logically be forfeited for the trip to Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday for the 4e Champions League day.





Arrived this summer free in Barcelona from Manchester City, Sergio Agüero could not make his debut with Barça, barely two weeks ago, due to a right calf injury that kept him away from the pitch for several weeks. And this heart problem is another big blow for the Argentinian.