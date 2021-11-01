Barclays boss quits after investigation into ties to Jeffrey Epstein finds

The first findings of the investigation by British financial regulators prompted Jes Staley to quit his post, the bank said on Monday.

The Jeffrey Epstein affair is making a new wave. British bank Barclays announced Monday, November 1, the departure of its boss, Jes Staley. Indeed, the latter wishes to contest the preliminary conclusions of an investigation by British financial regulators into his links with Jeffrey Epstein, explains the bank in a press release.

Investigation “makes no finding that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes”, this financier accused of trafficking in minors and who has since committed suicide in prison, said the press release.

CS Venkatakrishnan, who until now was global director of markets for the Barclays group, now takes the reins, says the bank. The latter revealed in February 2020 that Jes Staley, a 64-year-old American, was targeted by this investigation, which did not prevent the company from renewing its confidence in him.





The board of directors of the bank said “disappointed” of this outcome while “Mr. Staley has successfully managed the Barclays group since December 2015 with real commitment and competence”, and refused to “comment further on the preliminary findings” investigation while the procedure “still has to run its course”.