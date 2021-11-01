Barclays boss quits his post

Jes Staley had developed this business relationship in the 2000s when he ran the private banking arm of JPMorgan, which counted the American financier among its clients.

British bank Barclays announced on Monday the immediate departure of its boss Jes Staley, the latter wishing to challenge the preliminary findings of an investigation by British financial regulators into his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said in a statement.

Investigation “makes no finding that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes“, This financier accused of trafficking in minors and who has since committed suicide in prison, however, underlines the press release.

Read alsoWill the Jeffrey Epstein affair cause the downfall of Prince Andrew?

CS Venkatakrishnan, who until now was global director of markets for the Barclays group, will replace Jes Staley on Monday, the bank said.

The bank revealed in February 2020 that Jes Staley, a 64-year-old American, was targeted by this investigation, which did not prevent the company from renewing its trust in him.





“Barclays and Mr Jes Staley, the group’s chief executive, were briefed on the preliminary findings on Friday eveningOf this investigation launched by the two main British financial regulators, the FCA and the PRA, on the way in which Mr. Staley spoke to his group about his past business ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

“In view of these findings and Mr. Staley’s intention to challenge them, the Board of Directors and Mr. Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Managing Director and Director of Barclays“, Continues the British bank.

Mr. Staley had developed this business relationship in the 2000s when he ran the private banking arm of JPMorgan, which counted the American financier among its clients. He previously said his last contact with Epstein was in 2015.

The bank’s board of directors said “disappointed“Of this issue while”Mr. Staley has successfully managed the Barclays group since December 2015 with real commitment and competence», Refusing to«comment further on preliminary findings“Of the investigation while the procedure”still has to run its course“.

The FCA and PRA announced in a statement “not comment on ongoing investigations or regulatory proceedings“Beyond what has already been announced by the company.