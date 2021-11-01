Bastos (LMvsMonde6) ready to reconnect with Victoria? He talks about their breakup

Since the shooting of Marseillais vs the rest of the world 6, Bastos and Victoria are inseparable … But against all odds, the young woman recently announced their breakup. She declares: “With Bastien, we broke up. He actually told me. We had a fight and he thinks I’m not trying hard enough for both of us. He thinks I’m doing nothing. It’s true. that I find it difficult to invest in a relationship, to trust and to surrender 100%. This is one thing that I have failed to do. It may be my fault. Suddenly, he doesn’t want us to be together anymore. This is the last time I will talk about it. He is unhappy and he thinks that I am too hard. It is true that I am hard, but I did not think so. that we were going to separate so quickly. I’m on my ass “.

I was impulsive and wanted to get rid of the pain and get chill again



Bastos’ story – Credit (s): Instagram bastoswithlove

And following Victoria’s story, Bastos spoke on Instagram. The young man then wrote: “I am very sad. Give me a little time.” And now that the night has passed, the young man felt ready to express himself on this rupture … Obviously, Bastos is also very saddened by this separation. And he makes it clear with a hint that he might get back together with Vivi.

"In all couples, there are shifts at certain times. Shifts in the way of saying things, in the way of feeling them. And these shifts which sometimes suffer greatly, especially when the feelings are strong. I am in love. I was impulsive and I wanted to get rid of the suffering and become chill again. It's hard to hold more to someone than to yourself. It's hard to be in a relationship ( …) And then I saw her stories. Something she hadn't shown me. I can't believe there is no love. I want to 'trying to do better. I think she too. I miss her so much ", wrote Bastos. Reconciliation therefore seems to point the tip of its nose!