Bastos (LMvsMonde6) separated from Victoria, he speaks for the first time

If we recently asked you to find out if Bastos was cold with Paga and Giuseppa, we are going to tell you about the young man for something else entirely … It turns out that Victoria has just announced their breakup on the web. She said in particular: “With Bastien, we broke up. He actually told me. We had a fight and he thinks I’m not trying hard enough for both of us. He thinks I’m doing nothing. It’s true. that I find it difficult to invest in a relationship, to trust and to surrender 100%. This is one thing that I have failed to do. It may be my fault. So he doesn’t want us to be together anymore. This is the last time I will talk about it. “





Bastos’ story – Credit (s): Instagram bastoswithlove

For his part, Bastos has just spoken. On his Instagram story, he wrote: “I am very sad. Give me a little time”. For the moment, he therefore does not wish to express himself in more detail on this still fresh break … But we imagine that when the time is up, the W9 candidate will take the time to talk about it with his community.

On social networks, Internet users have been very numerous to react to this rupture … There are those who are very touched by this separation, those who do not believe it and those who hope that they will get back together. For the moment what is certain is that they are both very badly … We hope that things will quickly improve for them. In addition, know that the physical transformation of Nikola Lozina also made the web react.