Battlefield 2042: an eventful and never-before-seen trailer highlights DLSS and NVIDIA ray-tracing on PC

That’s it, we just set foot in November, the long-awaited month for a large number of players. And for good reason, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 intend to dynamise this autumn period with well-rounded gameplay. 18 days before its release, the Electronic Arts FPS takes stock of its performance under NVIDIA with a new trailer dedicated to certain features.

The watchword of the day for Battlefield 2042 : show what the new opus of the franchise has in the belly to impress the gallery. And what could be better than joining forces with NVIDIA to praise the performance of the software thanks to the features promised by the company, such as DLSS, Ray-tracing or even Reflex? A very nice showcase therefore for the FPS which already gave us another trailer, a few days ago, to present us very quickly Renouveau, Rupture et Décharge, three maps taken from the game.

Ray-tracing, DLSS,…: the arsenal is ready!

With his latest presentations, Battlefield 2042 don’t beat around the bush: it has to be short, rhythmic and punchy! For the occasion, Electronic Arts is adding a layer of aesthetics to its next Battlefield-stamped game thanks to the features offered by NVIDIA. An excerpt which, as the video mentions, was captured on a NIVIDA GeForce RTX 30 Series.

From the outset, the trailer amazes us, especially with this soldier, dressed in a wingsuit, overlooking a port panorama at the bottom of which the skyscrapers swarm. Quickly, the extract offers us some gameplay passages to illustrate the contribution of ray-tracing, in particular its improvement in ambient occlusion, in order to benefit from great visual fidelity during clashes.





Now that Battlefield 2042 caught us with its rendering and visual effects, room for DLSS performance which, for once, come increase the performance of the game, whether in terms of graphics or framerate. Another good news for the lucky owners of NVIDIA hardware, the brand offers a quick overview of the efficiency of its Reflex system which allows to dynamically reduce the latency of the system : a boon for very mobile players who want to chain the kills!

While waiting for the launch of hostilities and the start of this great all-out war that is about to start Battlefield 2042, remember that the FPS is expected for on November 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

