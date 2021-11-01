Before Clermont -OM, Rennes trampled against Troyes, Strasbourg spanks Lorient, Bordeaux found a smile …

Before the meeting between OM and Clermont, Rennes is trampling against Troyes, Strasbourg is full of confidence at home against Lorient, Bordeaux takes three points at the end of the meeting!

Olympique de Marseille travels to Clermont this Sunday evening for the last match of the 12th day. For this match, the Marseillais no longer have a choice: they must take the three points to return to the podium and take third place, just behind OGC Nice.

Monaco must win to return to the race

Before this match, PSG took all three points against LOSC. Lyon also won against Lens… OGC Nice managed to win over against Angers and moved to second place. Later that Sunday, Rennes failed to get rid of Troyes.

Stasbourg is full of confidence against Lorient by winning 4-0. Bordeaux, which has made a very poor start to the season, managed to take all three points at home against Stade de Reims. Monaco must now face Stade Brestois at the end of the day. If three points are taken, the Monegasques could return to the race for the podium.

Sampaoli pre-match statements

“We always expect more, but we have just faced some very strong opponents. It was balanced matches, we could have won, but it could also have tipped the other way. But it is true that we hope to regain victory as soon as possible. (…) We carefully monitor each player. We have a busy schedule at the moment with high intensity matches, that can have an influence on the performance of the players, it must be taken into account before the match of the weekend, that like the fact that we have a match decisive against Lazio next week. Considering all this, we will try to find the best options for Sunday’s game. ” Jorge Sampaoli – Press conference (10/29/2021)