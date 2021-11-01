Beijing criticizes US investigation into the origins of the pandemic

The Chinese authorities qualified, this Sunday, the investigations carried out by the intelligence services of the United States of “political and false”. This investigation corresponds to the final version of the report submitted to Joe Biden at the end of last August.

Beijing rose up on Sunday against an investigation by US intelligence services published on Friday into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “political and false”, while urging Washington to “stop attacking ” China.

“No matter how many times this report is published and how many versions concocted, it cannot change the entirely political and false nature of this report,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

China had already expressed its strong opposition to the initial findings published in the summary report at the end of August, the ministry added in a statement.

US urged to “stop sullying China”

He added that the fact that intelligence agencies were wiretapped as part of origin-tracing efforts was “compelling evidence” of politicization, and urged the United States to “stop attacking. and to smear China “.

The document, published on Friday, was a new version of the top secret report submitted at the end of August to the US president, who had given the intelligence services 90 days to “redouble their efforts” to explain the origin of the pandemic.





He said without new information, intelligence agencies would not be able to judge whether the virus appeared through zootransmission or through a laboratory leak.

He added that China’s cooperation will likely be necessary to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of the virus, while stressing that Beijing continues to “hamper the global investigation.”

Beijing refutes ‘lab leak’ trail

According to the “lab leak” theory, the virus spread from a research center in Wuhan, the city where the contagion was first reported.

This theory is still unsubstantiated and China has repeatedly rejected it.

Beijing has been urged to consider a new investigation into the origins of the pandemic after the delayed and highly politicized visit by a team of international experts from the World Health Organization, which failed to determine how the virus declared himself.

But Chinese officials resisted the demands, saying they were politically motivated.

Accusation of withholding “essential information”

In August, Joe Biden said China was withholding “essential information” about the origins of Covid-19, adding that Chinese officials had made efforts to prevent access by international investigators.

Although Joe Biden’s study was launched as the laboratory leak theory gained momentum, the report notes that most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.