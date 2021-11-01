Belgium: A student dies after an integration weekend

A 19-year-old Belgian student was found dead on the night from Saturday to Sunday, after participating in an integration weekend in the small village of Sart-Custinneau, during which intense trials were organized.

The young man, originally from the province of Namur, would have participated in all the events, which took place in a hangar rented for the occasion, then would have gone to bed without any warning sign being felt, a the prosecutor of the King of Namur, Vincent Macq, explained during a press conference, according to RTBF.

“There was a first part of the evening during which the students took part in a series of successive tests such as swallowing animal food, lying in a bath of blood, etc. A sort of initiatory journey before passing in front of a member of the committee. There was no alcohol during this baptism. On the other hand, after these ordeals, it sank afloat, ”said the prosecutor.





About 300 young people were present at this integration weekend, in particular students in nursing school. The deceased young man was reportedly seen in the evening by several witnesses, and there was no indication that he was feeling bad or that he might lose his life overnight.

It was not until the next morning, when waking up, that fellow students realized that the student was unconscious. “They tried to resuscitate him while waiting for help which could only note his death”, according to the prosecutor. “Samples have been taken and an autopsy will take place on Tuesday evening. We have already made a first selection but a series of people still have to be heard. We must retrace the chronology of the victim’s evening, ”he added.

At this stage of the investigation, the police and the judicial authorities cannot make a link between the course of the evening and the death of the young student, and await the result of the autopsy to understand this death and determine possible criminal responsibilities.