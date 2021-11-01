Biden charges Russia, China after G20 summit

US President Joe Biden said to himself “disappointedBy the absence of commitments from China and Russia in the fight against global warming at the G20 summit which ended Sunday in Rome with measured ambitions.

Read alsoClimate, taxation, vaccines: the timid progress of the G20

“Russia and China just didn’t show up“When it came to”make climate commitmentsJoe Biden said during a press conference at the end of the summit, in which Chinese presidents Xi Jinping and Russian presidents Vladimir Putin only participated by videoconference.

“I find it disappointing myself“, He said, also lambasting Saudi Arabia, while in his eyes the other major economies of the G20 have”made commitments at all levels“.

Just in time for the crucial UN climate summit (COP26) which opened Sunday in Glasgow, the G20 leaders agreed on a final consensual communiqué whose objectives do not allow to respond to the emergency. climate.





UN chief Antonio Guterres said he left Rome with “disappointed hopes“While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still acknowledging progress, estimated that it is”not enough“.

The Rome declaration goes very slightly beyond the Paris agreement on the goal of limiting global warming to + 1.5 ° C, with a commitment to no longer subsidize coal-fired power plants abroad. But no clear date for completely phasing out coal or fossil fuels, nor for achieving carbon neutrality, the G20 only retaining “mid-centuryAs horizon.

China and Russia, for example, have given themselves until 2060 to achieve this, while Italy and the United States, among others, argued for 2050 or earlier.

“To solve the problem of global warming, it is not enough simply to reduce emissions. We must increase the absorption of greenhouse gases. Russia, like a number of other countries, has colossal possibilities to do this: it is the absorbing potential of our forests, our tundra, agricultural lands, our seas and swamps.», Launched Vladimir Poutine by video to his counterparts.

Xi Jinping for his part pleaded for “the principle of common but differentiated responsibilitiesIn global warming.

“We have made significant progress and we need to do even more“, Recognized Joe Biden. Corn “we will have to keep looking at what China does not do, what Russia does not do and what Saudi Arabia does not do», He insisted.