Binance Temporarily Suspends All Crypto Withdrawals

Binance, the world’s leading exchange by volume of transactions, has temporarily suspended all cryptocurrency withdrawals. In an official announcement, the crypto exchange assured customers that they don’t have to worry about their funds because they are safe. Binance claimed the suspension was aimed at clearing the heavy backlog that has built up over the past few days.

The context

Binance recently revealed that trading volume exceeded $ 1 billion on its platform in a single day, when the price of bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high (ATH) of nearly $ 67,000. So the heavy backlog is understandable.

Being one of the leading cash markets and one of the best crypto derivatives markets, Binance keeps the accounts of the volume of crypto transactions in many countries.

Relaunched cryptocurrency withdrawals

The exchange resumed crypto withdrawals within half an hour of the suspension.

Crypto withdrawals have been resumed. There will be a temporary delay in withdrawal processing as the backlog is cleared. We expect this to last about 30 minutes. – Binance (@binance) November 1, 2021

However, 20 minutes after this update, Binance announced on its Twitter account that trading has been halted again. Only an hour and a half later, the exchange made it known that withdrawals were restarted. Users can now withdraw their funds.

Crypto withdrawals have been resumed. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. – Binance (@binance) November 1, 2021

Earlier the same day, Binance also added the Shiba Inu (SHIB) / Dogecoin (DOGE) trading pair to help traders easily move their funds within memes currencies. The decision comes in the wake of Shiba Inu’s significant surge of nearly 1,000% in October.





Regulatory barriers

Binance is currently recovering from the series of regulatory warnings issued against the crypto platform by nearly a dozen countries. As things seemed to be improving for the exchange, it rebounded strongly by taking necessary regulatory action and working with regulators around the world to ensure full compliance.

Binance chief ChangPeng Zhao also revealed plans to build a central headquarters and build independent offices in countries where the platform currently offers its services.

While the problems of regulations seem to be ruled out for now, the crypto exchange can take the opportunity to return to its mode of construction.