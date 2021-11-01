Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday … what are the dates and how to take advantage of the best promotions?

The big Black Friday promotion period begins in a few weeks. Many specialized sites are already preparing to offer many offers, which are timely before the end of the year holidays.

Christmas is approaching, and so is the time to give gifts for loved ones too. The month of November is at the very least conducive to doing good business thanks to Black Friday but also Cyber ​​Monday.

When will Black Friday take place?

This year is the November 26, 2021 that Black Friday will take place. This American tradition is now essential for a large number of French consumers. Because on this occasion, the giants of e-commerce offer discounts of up to 80%.





This business transaction usually takes place the day after Thanksgiving. But over the years, this date does not really correspond to the day when there are the most promotions. Indeed, some websites start their campaign of broken prices a few days before the official date of “Black Friday”.

To be the first to seize the good deals, it will therefore be necessary remember to prepare your basket a few days before.

It is also advisable to monitor online sites and physical stores from Monday, November 22, date on which “Black Week” begins.

What about Cyber ​​Monday?

After Black Friday, it’s time for Cyber ​​Monday. It will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021, or just three days after “Black Friday”. Cyber ​​Monday is actually the equivalent of Black Friday, but online, to encourage people to buy on the internet. Good deals are just as good.

Namely, unlike France, American traders are allowed to sell at a loss. Which makes the offers much more interesting across the Atlantic.