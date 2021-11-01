Bombshell, Messi already announces his return to Barça!

Flagship rookie of Paris Saint-Germain during the last transfer window, Lionel Messi is already thinking of a departure. The Argentine striker wants to find FC Barcelona, ​​his club forever.

Lionel Messi already evokes a return to FC Barcelona

In the absence of an agreement with FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free player this summer. While he has just started his Parisian adventure, the six-fold Ballon d’Or remains attached to Barça. Asked by Sport, the Argentinian even opened the door to a return to Barcelona. But the former Blaugrana does not wish to sign his return to Catalonia as a player. He plans to join the staff of his club later on. He spent 21 years there before joining Paris for free this summer.

“I would like to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will be in Barcelona or not. Or if it will be some other way. If there is a possibility, I would like to come back to make my contribution in any way, because this is the club that I love and I would like it to continue to be good, to continue to grow. and that he continues to be one of the best in the world, ”La Pulga told the Catalan newspaper.





Sluggish beginnings with PSG

While waiting to see more clearly about his conversion, Lionel Messi remains linked to Paris Saint-Germain until 2023. He also has an optional year. If he shines in the Champions League with three goals in as many games, the former Barça is struggling in Ligue 1. After 5 contested league games, the captain of the Albiceleste has still not released his goal counter, yet less delivered the slightest decisive pass. Friday against Lille, he had even been released at half-time. This to prepare for Wednesday’s match against Leipzig in C1.