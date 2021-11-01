Bordeaux tears up against Reims / Ligue 1 / J12 / Bordeaux-Reims (3-2) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Adli (74e) and Briand (78e, 90e+5 SP) for the Girondins // Ekitike (37e) and Locko (63e) for the people of Champagne

And suddenly, Jimmy Briand came out of his box.

No longer established since 1D day and even absent from the scoresheet against Nantes, two weeks ago (1-1), the 36-year-old striker was the great architect of Bordeaux’s success against Reims, this Sunday (3-2). Came into play under the whistles of Matmut Atlantique (66e), while his team was in the hard and suffered a break behind (0-2), the Aquitaine center forward first saw Yacine Adli reduce the gap from the right (1-2, 74e). Four minutes later, the former Rennais deceived Predrag Rajković by taking over a low cross from Samuel Kalu (2-2, 78e).



And it was not over: after additional time, the referee designated – after resorting to VAR – the penalty spot following a hand from Wout Faes in the box. Briand took responsibility, signed a brace and, at the same time, offered three welcome points to the FCGB (3-2, 90e+5). This last quarter of an hour was therefore terrible for the Rémois, who had so far achieved a completely consistent match. Dangerous several times in the first period, Hugo Ekitike had found the opening at the end of the first period (0-1, 37e). The visitors even thought they had folded the case, when the young Bradley Locko mystified Benoît Costil with a luminous strike from the left (0-2, 63e). But that was before the Bordeaux awakening …





Thanks to this first success at home, Bordeaux (16e) walks past his victim of the day (17e). Not something to strut about, but enough to breathe a little easier.

Bordeaux (4-3-3): Costil – Pembélé, Koscielny (Medioub, 46e), Gregersen, Mangas – Lacoux, Fransergio (Briand, 66e), Adli – Dilrosun (Mara, 46e), Oudin (Kalu, 46e), Elis. Coach: Vladimir Petković.

Reims (4-3-3): Rajković – Doucouré, Faes, Abdelhamid, Konan – Cassama (Sissoko, 59e), Matusiwa, Flips (Locko, 59e) – Mbuku (Lopy, 85e), Ekitike (Donis, 60e), Touré (Koffi, 85e). Coach: Óscar García.